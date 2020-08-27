PWD plans 25-floor twin towers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU

27 August 2020 22:49 IST

Buildings to house all govt. offices

If things go according to the Public Works Department’s plans, Bengaluru will have 25-floor twin towers near Anand Rao Circle to house various government offices that are presently working on rented premises.

Disclosing this to mediapersons after presiding over a meeting of PWD senior officials here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who also holds the Public Works portfolio, said National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) had prepared the proposal. NBCC would also prepare a detailed project report (DPR). He said the proposal as well as the draft MoU with the corporation needed the concurrence of the departments of Finance and Law and clearance by the Cabinet.

He said the twin towers could house all government offices in one campus. This would be convenient for the public.

NBCC Deputy General Manager Venugopal and Secretary to PWD Guruprasad briefed the meeting about the proposal. to build twin towers.