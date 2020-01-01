PWD identifies 94 spots prone to accidents

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 94 spots on national and State highways that are prone to accidents, said Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol, who holds the PWD portfolio.

He told reporters on Tuesday that more allocations would be made in the 2020-21 State Budget for taking up work on roads badly affected by floods and rains in several districts. Projects have been delayed owing to tendering works through e-procurement, he said.

To a question on doing away with Deputy Chief Minister posts, he said there was no need to give importance to such talk as the issue is not being discussed at party forums. Already, former Minister and three-time MLA M.P. Renukacharya has suggested to the BJP leadership to scrap these posts.