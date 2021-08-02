Pvt. schools switch to flipped learning for online classes

Students are given reading material ahead of the actual class

Many private schools in the city, especially those affiliated with Central boards, have adopted the ‘flipped learning’ methodology while conducting online classes. In this model, students are given reading material and lesson plans ahead of the actual class unlike the traditional format where they are introduced to a topic in the classroom and then revise it at home.

The flipped learning model aims at having higher student engagement in classrooms and moves away from the traditional chalk-and-blackboard method.

Students are asked to read or watch videos relevant to their lessons and teachers facilitate a discussion, help children brainstorm, and clarify their doubts in the virtual classrooms.

According to Dakshayini Khanna, principal of Harvest International School, schools are better prepared for online classes this year compared to the previous academic year.

“Students are expected to complete the preliminary homework before they attend classes. Teachers are now primarily involved in summarising the lessons and clear students’ doubts during the online classes,” she said.

Gauging the demand for this learning method, several private companies are visiting schools and want to offer curriculum and content to school managements.

Sumanth Narayan, founder of Shanthinikethana School, said they follow a similar learning method. “We use an app that has preloaded content where students can read stories, solve puzzles, take part in quizzes that are related to their educational content. We do this so that students familiarise themselves with the lessons before the class starts. This is our attempt to gamify learning and reduce online fatigue caused by virtual classes,” he said.

B.R. Supreeth, secretary, Oxford Institutions, Nagarbhavi, said they preferred this method for primary class students. “Besides facilitating involvement of students, the flipped model helps them become mentally ready for the class. Students are often distracted with gadgets and asking them to watch videos or read something pertaining to their lessons helps them get into the mood for these classes,” he said.

However, many parents are not very happy with this learning method as it places the onus on students and parents to learn. Some are of the opinion that schools are transferring the burden of ensuring good learning outcomes onto parents and students.

“My daughter and her classmates are asked to make presentations on all her lessons and it is discussed in class. She constantly needs my supervision and it becomes difficult to manage my work schedule,” said Shruthi S., a software professional whose daughter is in class four in a school affiliated to the CBSE board.