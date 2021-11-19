‘Pvt. school students got more parental support’

Data published in ASER 2021 report

During the first and second waves of COVID-19, when physical classes were cancelled, students who enrolled in private schools in rural Karnataka received more help from their family members while studying at home than their peers in government schools.

According to the Annual Status of Education Report 2021, 75.9% of students enrolled in private schools received some form of support from their parents when they were studying. In government schools, however, only 68.2% of students received parental support. Overall in the State, 69.8 % of students enrolled in government and private schools received help from family members.

Mullahalli Suri, president of Parents’ Association, said this would have had an impact on the learning outcomes of students. “In many government schools, the learning levels of students were severely affected. They could not rely on their parents as many of them were first-generation learners,” he said. Acknowledging this trend, a senior education official said they have asked teachers of government schools to conduct bridge courses so that students can get a better handle on consents taught in the previous year before they move on to the current syllabus.

The ASER 2021 report revealed that as many as 26.1% of parents in Karnataka, had low level education (families where both parents studied up to Class V or lower).

Around 43.8% were categorised as having a medium-level of education, while only 30.1% had a high level of education (both parents have completed at least Class IX).