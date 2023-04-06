Pvt. school managements’ association says fee hike won’t be above 10-15 %

April 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

An association of 11 private school managements - Karnataka Private School Managements Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Co-Ordination Committee (KPMTCC) - announced here on Thursday that they will not increase the school fee above 10-15% for the next academic year.

Speaking at a press conference, Shashikumar D., convener of the committee, said, “Earlier, according to the order of the Department School Education and Literacy, there was a provision to increase the annual school fee up to 10 to 15%. However, private schools of the State approached the High Court to ensure that the schools have freedom to work out their fee structure based on the culture of the school. The court has ruled that the government should not interfere with the freedom of schools to manage their affairs. This freedom comes with a lot of responsibilities. We should realise that we are philanthropic in nature.”

“Most the schools understand this and appreciate the responsibilities reposed on them. But a few unscrupulous elements misuse provisions like freedom and bring a bad name to the entire community of private schools. We cannot just standby and make parents being unreasonably put to hardship. These are the unauthorised schools, teaching central board syllabus illegally by taking state board affiliation. Therefore, we the associations of schools, would like to make it clear that we do not appreciate the move by any school to exploit the situation by rising the fees to an unreasonable level,” he said.

“We would like to request the schools to think of the parent community and take decisions supporting the general ethos of schools in general. A sudden rise of fee above 10 to 15 % would need very clear support of the parent community, who in general would be keen to support the school. This year, the government itself has increased the examination fee by 10% and the textbook rate by 25%. Therefore, schools increasing the fee by 10 to 15 % is inevitable. If parents are having trouble with such a hike they, have all rights to raise their voice and bring it to our notice too,” Mr. Shashikumar said, adding that if a written complaint with evidence is produced, they will also lodge a complaint from their end.

“After the High Court order, there is no school fee regulatory in the state. Before challenging the High Court order in the upper court, the government should call a meeting with private schools managements. We are ready to form a self regulatory mechanism. We also request the government to publish the unauthorised schools list in the public domain and take necessary legal action against those schools,” he demanded.