Push for upgradation of silk industry

December 16, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, on Saturday visited the Silkworm Seed Production Centre under National Silkworm Seed Organisation (NSSO) and the Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI) in the Central Silk Board secretariat campus. She showed keen interest in the processes of seed production explained by S. Manthira Moorthy, director, NSSO, at the centre.

According to a release from CSB, Ms. Shah visited the Indigenous Automatic Reeling Machine and other machineries for reeling and processing developed by CSTRI, the technological wing of CSB.

S. Periyasamy, director, CSTRI, along with his team of scientists briefed her about the technological advancements made by the institute. She enquired about the marketing potentialities of wild silks and appreciated the CSB’s support for buniyaad reeling machine for its impact on the life of women who depend on tassar culture in tribal states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Ms. Shah also had a brief meeting with M.B. Rajesh Gowda, Commissioner for Sericulture Development, Karnataka, on implementation of Silk Samagra-2 Scheme in Karnataka. She planted saplings in the CSB secretariat campus.

