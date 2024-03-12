GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Purple Line metro faces disruption after man enters viaduct in Bengaluru

According to officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident was brought to their attention at approximately 3 p.m.

March 12, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Purple Line services of Namma Metro experienced a disruption lasting approximately 20 minutes on Tuesday when a man illegally entered the viaduct area near the Kengeri metro station.

According to officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident was brought to their attention at approximately 3 p.m. Surveillance personnel at the metro station observed an unauthorised man on the viaduct.

“We promptly halted the power block supply and suspended services for 20 minutes between Kengeri and Rajarajeshwari Nagar metro stations,” said the officials.

Metro services were subsequently resumed. “The security team of BMRCL apprehended the individual and is currently conducting an investigation to determine the reasons behind his entry into the viaduct area,” said official.

In January, a young man jumped onto the tracks as the train approached the Jalahalli metro station. Suffering injuries, he was shifted to a private hospital. This event led to disruptions on the Green Line. The train’s loco pilot detected the presence of the man on the tracks and swiftly applied emergency brakes. Security personnel successfully rescued him.

