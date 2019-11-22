Purple Line commuters struggle to enter smaller Green Line trains

Majestic Metro Station is fast becoming a hub for commuters, but infrastructure on the Green Line has failed to keep pace making the daily commute a nightmare during rush hours.

This year, more than one lakh passengers have been using the Majestic Interchange every day to transfer from the Green Line to the Purple Line or vice-versa, when compared to last year’s figure of around 78,000. This is over and above the number of people entering and exiting the station.

Data collected by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) shows that, on an average, 24,000 people start their journey from Majestic, and 20,000 exit the station every day.

As patronage increases steadily, people travelling on the Green Line are demanding that the BMRCL expedite the induction of six-coach trains on the line.

Pavana, a metro passenger, said, “I take the train from Jayanagar to Indirangar. During peak hours, especially in the evening, long queues are the norm. At Majestic, hundreds of people exit the six-coach trains on the Purple Line and rush towards the Green Line platforms. But the Green Line operates mainly three-coach trains, and it takes time to clear the rush.”

While all 17 trains on the Purple Line have six cars, only five of the 22 trains on the Green Line have six cars. The BMRCL has been maintaining that it is upgrading power traction capacity to operate more number of trains on the Green Line. “We will add more six-coach trains in the coming months. By March, the entire fleet will be converted to six-car trains,” said Yeshwanth Chavan, Chief PRO, BMRCL.

At present, the BMRCL operates 136 round trips on the Purple Line and 142 round trips on the Green Line. On an average, 4 lakh people travel on both the lines every day.

Subramani, a regular commuter, said, “It is a good thing that all the trains on the Purple Line are six-car trains. But the BMRCL is yet to do the same on the Green Line. I have seen trains leaving platforms so packed that some commuters have to stay back to board the next train.”

Despite complaints, Mr. Chavan said that the existing trains services on both lines are sufficient to meet the demand.