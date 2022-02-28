Puppy love: Police reunite stray pup with caretaker after eight-hour search in Bengaluru

The beat police of the Madiwala sub division were entrusted with a special task on Saturday — finding a two-month-old stray puppy which was allegedly shooed away by a resident of 5th Block, Koramangala, after a fight with the caretaker.

Based on a complaint from the caretaker, ACP Sudir M. Hegde shared a picture of the pup with the beat policemen to look out for it while on duty.

After searching for eight hours, the police finally managed to trace the pup and reunited it with the caretaker, Joe Jecintha Gnanakumari Natarajan, on Saturday. The pup was later given to a family.

The Koramangala police registered an FIR against N.H. Ravishankar, a city-based advocate, charging him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and criminal intimidation.

Ms. Jecintha said that while she was on her evening walk, she found the pup near a restaurant. She took it to her house, and while nursing it outside her house, her neighbour allegedly took objection and abused and threatened her, even complaining to the police accusing her of creating a nuisance.

Unable to bear the harassment, Ms. Jecintha tied the pup to a nearby tree and went to the station to file a complaint. Upon her return, she found the pup missing. She searched for a few hours around the area in the night before approaching the police again.

Soon, the news went viral on social media and many people praised the police efforts to trace the pup.