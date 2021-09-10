Punjab & Sind Bank conducts customer interaction

Bengaluru

10 September 2021 00:59 IST

Punjab & Sind Bank conducted a customer interaction exercise in connection with review of the operations of its local branches in the city.

“The customer interaction was aimed at gathering feedback on the services offered by the bank especially with regard to various Atmanirbhar schemes of the government,” said the bank in a statement.

Kollegal V. Raghavendra, Executive Director of the bank who participated in the review meeting held on September 8, interacted with bank officials and customers. The bank posted a net profit of ₹174 crore during the June-ended quarter fiscal 2022 and also registered a good performance in all parameters, it further said.

Advertising

Advertising