Bengaluru

Punjab & Sind Bank conducts customer interaction

Punjab & Sind Bank conducted a customer interaction exercise in connection with review of the operations of its local branches in the city.

“The customer interaction was aimed at gathering feedback on the services offered by the bank especially with regard to various Atmanirbhar schemes of the government,” said the bank in a statement.

Kollegal V. Raghavendra, Executive Director of the bank who participated in the review meeting held on September 8, interacted with bank officials and customers. The bank posted a net profit of ₹174 crore during the June-ended quarter fiscal 2022 and also registered a good performance in all parameters, it further said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:00:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/punjab-sind-bank-conducts-customer-interaction/article36392439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY