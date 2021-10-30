Puneeth’s heart beat and BP were normal: Dr. Ramana Rao

Bengaluru

30 October 2021 12:01 IST

He had checked the actor before directing him to Vikram Hospital

Puneeth Rajkumar’s heart beat and blood pressure (BP) were normal when he went to his personal physician B. Ramana Rao around 11.20 a.m. on October 29.

Dr. Rao, who referred Puneeth to Vikram Hospital after noticing a ‘strain’ in his ECG, said the actor complained of ‘weakness’ when he came to consult him.

Advertising

Advertising

“He, along with his wife Ashwini, walked into my clinic. He said he had a little weakness. His blood pressure was 150/92, which is normal. He was sweating a bit. When I asked about the sweating, he said it was normal as he had exercised and had come straight from the gym,” Dr. Rao said. “He did not complain of pain, and his heart beat was normal. His lungs were clear. He said he had done his routine exercise, boxing, and had taken a little extra steam.”

An ECG was done immediately. The report showed a little ‘strain’. “Within minutes, Puneeth reached Vikram Hospital, but, unfortunately, death came suddenly,” Dr. Rao said.

He recalled that his father Dr. Rajkumar too went like this.

“I had seen him at the last moment. It is very unnatural. Puneeth was an example of fitness, happy disposition with positive thoughts,” he said.

Dr. Rao said, “He worked out daily and he knew his limits. He was young, not diabetic, did not have hypertension and was not on any medications. I thought age was on his side.”