Puneeth’s doctor gets police protection

Bengaluru

06 November 2021 21:13 IST

PHANA had flagged issue of safety of doctors

Bengaluru police have provided security cover for the residence and clinic of Dr. Ramana Rao, who had treated actor Puneeth Rajkumar following a cardiac arrest. Some fans of the late actor had been showing resentment towards the doctor ever since the death.

A KSRP platoon has been deployed outside the residence at Sadashivanagar and patrolling has been intensified around the house to keep an eye on possible protest.

Earlier in the day, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association - Karnataka (PHANA-K) requested the State Government to provide police protection to Dr. Rao and other medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, PHANA pointed out that visual media and social media channels are carrying narratives blaming lack of care by the medical professionals who had treated the actor.

“This kind of judgemental and hypercritical media frenzy is creating distrust in society as well as risk to the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased,” stated the letter. PHANA has said that attempts by non-professionals to analyse the medical condition of the deceased person is a “gross violation of the health care privacy of an individual / family.”

“We strongly oppose attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Dr. Ramana Rao, who did his best,” stated the letter.