Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans allowed inside Kanteerava Studio

Bengaluru

03 November 2021 00:30 IST

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late actor between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, who had gathered outside Kanteerava Studio, were allowed inside to pay their respects to the late actor on Tuesday evening after the family conducted the fifth-day ritual.

“The public will be allowed to pay their respects at the actor’s tomb between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Wednesday, which are the official timings of the Dr. Rajkumar Foundation,” a senior police official said. The actor’s sudden death on October 20 sent shockwaves across the State and nation. He was buried on Sunday.

Actors from the Telugu and the Tamil film industries, who could not make it to the funeral, visited the Rajkumar residence in the city to offer their condolences. Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna visited the family on Tuesday and consoled them. Speaking to media persons later, he said he was “shocked that Appu is no more” and he could only say “God has been unkind”.

Tamil actor Shivaji Prabhu visited the family on Monday and recounted his association with Puneeth Rajkumar. “He was so affectionate and used to meet me often. I would call him an ambassador of affection,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film industry is planning an event in honour of the actor.

“We are planning to hold an event involving the entire industry to pay our respects to the departed soul; many from neighbouring industries and the Chief Minister of Karnataka may also participate. The event is still being planned and may be held on November 14,” said D.R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy also flagged off an online Puneeth Rajkumar film festival on Tuesday. It will showcase 10 films till November 20, including some of his big hits like Bettada Hoovu, Bhakta Prahlada, Prithvi, Appu, Abhi, Arasu and Milana.