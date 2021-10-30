Puneeth Rajkumar was brand ambassador for Govt. initiatives

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was the brand ambassador and campaigned for various Government initiatives. He was roped in several years ago by the Department of Public Instruction for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and he in his advertisements appealed to parents to send their children to school.

Besides this, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bescom, Karnataka Milk Federation, and the State Election Commission also made him the brand ambassador for many of their initiatives.

It is learnt that he did not charge money to act in these advertisements or commercials.

“He was warm, welcoming and had a keen interest to know about various government programmes. He shot advertisements in various government schools and was extremely down to earth and humble. He also interacted with many students who were thrilled to see the super star,” said an official of the Department of Public Instruction.