Puneeth Rajkumar fans will be allowed to visit Kanteerava Studio from next week

Hassan

01 November 2021 12:50 IST

Family needs to perform certain rituals

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be allowed to visit Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru from next week.

On November 1, he told mediapersons at Chikkamagaluru that the family of the actor needs to complete certain rituals, which will require five days. Fans would be allowed to visit the site where he was buried only after consulting his family.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will take measures for proper protection of the site before permitting visitors,” he said.

Regarding the posters put up by MES activists in Belagavi, the Home Minister said they had engaged in such tricks repeatedly. “With such activities, they have lost relevance both in Karnataka and Maharashtra. It seems they believe that they could do politics by raising emotional issues,” he said.

Mr. Jnanendra, who is the Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, was in Hassan to take part in Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.