Actor Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to hospital following heart attack

Bengaluru

29 October 2021 13:08 IST

A doctor from the hospital told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack, and his condition is serious

Fans began gathering outside Vikram hospital in central Bengaluru on October 29 after hearing that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted for a heart ailment. A doctor from the hospital, who is part of the team treating Puneeth, told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

Addressing mediapersons, doctors from the hospital said the actor is 'serious' and 'nothing can be said as of now'.

The well-known actor and son of matinee idol late Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while exercising in a gym.

The 45-year-old actor, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, started his career as a child artist with his father in the early Eighties. He is among the highest paid stars in Kannada film industry today and is also a popular television presenter.

Fellow actors Darshan, Ravichandran and Yash, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and politicians, including former Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, were among those who visited the hospital.