Bengaluru

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to hospital following heart attack

Fans of actor Puneeth Rajkumar gather outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on October 29, 2021 after hearing that he has been admitted. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
Sudhakara Jain Bengaluru 29 October 2021 13:08 IST
Updated: 29 October 2021 13:57 IST

A doctor from the hospital told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack, and his condition is serious

Fans began gathering outside Vikram hospital in central Bengaluru on October 29 after hearing that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted for a heart ailment. A doctor from the hospital, who is part of the team treating Puneeth, told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack.

Addressing mediapersons, doctors from the hospital said the actor is 'serious' and 'nothing can be said as of now'. 

The well-known actor and son of matinee idol late Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while exercising in a gym.

The 45-year-old actor, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, started his career as a child artist with his father in the early Eighties. He is among the highest paid stars in Kannada film industry today and is also a popular television presenter.

Fellow actors Darshan, Ravichandran and Yash, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and politicians, including former Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, were among those who visited the hospital.

Kannada cinema
