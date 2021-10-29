Bengaluru

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar admitted to hospital following heart attack

Fans of actor Puneeth Rajkumar gather outside Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on October 29, 2021 after hearing that he has been admitted.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Fans began gathering outside Vikram hospital in central Bengaluru on October 29 after hearing that Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted for a heart ailment. A doctor from the hospital, who is part of the team treating Puneeth, told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack and his condition is serious.

The well-known actor and son of matinee idol late Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while exercising in a gym.

The 45-year-old actor, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, started his career as a child artist with his father in the early Eighties. He is among the highest paid stars in Kannada film industry today and is also a popular television presenter.


