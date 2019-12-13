Puneeth comes on board as BMTC ambassador

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has roped in Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, as its ambassador.

Officials hope his star power will get more people to shift to buses and use the priority lane on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Silk Board to Swami Vivekananda Road.

BMTC chairman N.S. Nandish Reddy, Managing Director C. Shikha, and Anupam Agarwal, Director, Vigilance and Security, BMTC, on Friday met Mr. Puneeth before the announcement was made.

“As this is a social cause, Mr. Puneeth has kindly consented to become our ambassador for free. His coming on board will help us to reach more people and convince them to shift to public transport,” a BMTC official said.

It has been nearly a month since the bus priority lane was introduced barring the entry of vehicles, other than BMTC buses and emergency services, on the priority bus lane.

On Wednesday, #NimbusExpress Yatra was organised by various citizen groups to create awareness and encourage citizens to follow the dedicated bus lane and also encourage them to use public transport.