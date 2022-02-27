Pulse polio programme begins in Bengaluru

Polio drops being administration to children at Cubbon Park on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

February 27, 2022 21:01 IST

Bengaluru’s civic body launched Pulse Polio-2022 campaign, as part of a nationwide drive

The city’s civic body launched Pulse Polio - 2022 campaign, as part of a nationwide drive on Sunday. The Government has requested all parents to ensure that their children below the age of five get the polio drops administered, even if they had received the drops in the past. The campaign will continue till March 2.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has deployed 15,198 health workers to cover a target of 10.8 lakh children below the age of five, of which 3.38 lakh are in slums and 15,742 are in migrant labour camps.

The BBMP has set up a total of 34,04 polio booths, including those at primary health centres, schools, anganwadis, and other such establishments. Around 345 mobile teams will be placed at areas with a high footfall like transport hubs.

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who inaugurated the campaign in the city on Sunday, appealed to all parents to get their children below the age of five administered with polio drops so that no child is left behind.