Pubs to remain shut, but restaurants can serve bottled beer, hard liquor till 9 p.m.

Bengaluru

04 July 2021 01:23 IST

While pubs and microbreweries will remain closed as per Unlock 3.0 guidelines, diners will be able to order bottled beer at restaurants. It comes down to which licence establishments have.

Karunakar Hegde, vice-president of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Associations of Karnataka and secretary of Bengaluru Madya Vyaparigala Sangha, told The Hindu that while CL Line licence holders, are now permitted to serve hard liquor and bottled beer, and can operate till 9 p.m. However, RVB licence holders such as pubs and microbreweries, will remain shut.

“CL Line licence holders include wine shops, bars, star hotels, hotels with boarding/lodging facilities, etc. While the local wine shops and bars will see good business, hotels and restaurants in Class A coming under the fine dining category will not see much business. These places usually get a family crowd post 9 p.m. With operations allowed only till 9 p.m., patronage of such hotels and restaurants may be affected,” he said.

About the rationale behind not allowing pubs and microbreweries to reopen, Mr. Hegde said it was perceived that these places may get crowded, which could result in a spurt in COVID-19 cases.