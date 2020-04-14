Public transport to stay suspended till May 3

All mass transit systems including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Namma Metro will be grounded till May 3 in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka in light of the extension of the national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning.

Indian Railways has also announced all passenger train services to be cancelled till May 3. Though the PM said the complete lockdown will continue till April 20, when the situation will be reviewed and some relaxations made in areas that have performed well in checking the spread of COVID-19, the public transport corporations of the State have announced suspension till May 3, following in the footsteps of Indian Railways. “If there are some relaxations on April 20 in some areas, we will review the situation and take a call then,” said Shivayogi C. Kalasad, MD, KSRTC.

“Given that the city has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, it is unlikely that public transport will be allowed to ply till May 3 at least,” sources said.

Both KSRTC and BMTC are running pick-up and drop services for hospital staff and others in essential services, but this blanket suspension of all public transport has come under criticism. “There are many poor among them who do not have their own vehicles and depend on BMTC buses. The situation will be similar across the State. Essential public transport can be provided by ensuring proper physical distancing, usage of masks, hand sanitisers etc,” said Vinay Sreenivasa, of BMTC Bus Prayanikara Vedike. He argued that several European countries suffering a far severe outbreak of the pandemic had not suspended public transport completely, but had imposed certain restrictions on them.

Clarity on whether airlines would resume operations in a limited way was awaited in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines expected to be notified on Wednesday, sources in the industry said. However, some carriers like IndiGo are hoping to resume operations in a phased manner from May 4.

Police passes extended till April 20

All police passes issued for travel during the lockdown expired on Tuesday. However, they are deemed to be valid till April 20, Praveen Sood, DG&IGP, Karnataka State Police, ordered on Tuesday. The passes will be further reviewed based on any relaxations to certain areas, if any, given from the lockdown in the State later.