Public notices issued for removal of 2,340 trees for airport metro link

Citizens have ten days to file objections

The proposed Namma Metro link to Kempegowda International Airport will be built at a huge environmental cost and loss of Bengaluru’s green cover. Of the estimated 4,400 trees that will ultimately have to make way for the 58 km line, the tree officer has issued public notices for the removal of 2,340 trees on two stretches.

As per the notices seeking objections from the public issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forest, who is also the tree officer, 1,507 trees have been identified for removal on one stretch, and the remaining 833 on another stretch.

The public have ten days to file objections. Environmentalists and citizen activists are up in arms over the loss of green cover.

As per the notice issued, 1,507 trees will be removed to build the metro line between the proposed Kasturinagar and Kempapura stations on Outer Ring Road. The distance between the two stations is 10 km and is a part of the phase II B of Namma Metro from K.R. Puram to KIA.

On this stretch, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. has proposed to build stations at Kasturinagar, Horamavu, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veerannapalya and Kempapura. The trees are mostly located on the median of the road required for building elevated line, and for entry and exit points of the stations.

On the second stretch for which a public notice was issued, 833 trees have been identified for removal along the proposed elevated line between Central Silk Board and Kadubeesanahalli. This is part of Phase II A metro line from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram. The trees identified for removal include akash mallige, rain trees, honge, gulmohar, dali chandra, subabul and kadamba, among others.

More trees may face the axe

In the coming days, the tree officer is likely to issue public notices for the removal of trees on the remaining stretches. These include the stretch from Hebbal to Trumpet flyover as well as the construction of a depot. The ORR-Airport line is estimated to cost ₹14,788 crore. The tender has been already awarded for the construction of the elevated corridor from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram in two packages.