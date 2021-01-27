Public hearing dates for revision of electricity tariff

27 January 2021 07:15 IST

They will take place at the KERC’s Vasanthnagar office

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has announced the dates for public hearing regarding the proposed revision of electricity tariffs.

The public hearings will take place between February 15 and 25, beginning with the hearing for the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) at the KERC’s Vasanthnagar office. The public hearing for KPTCL will be held on February 16 at the same venue. The last hearing will be held for the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company on February 25.

Bescom has sought an average hike of ₹1.39 per unit for FY 2021-22.

In November 2020, the KERC had announced an increase in tariff by an average 40 paise per unit. However, due to the extraordinary circumstances in a pandemic-hit year, the Commission had decided to make the new tariffs applicable from November instead of April.