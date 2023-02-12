Public exams for Classes V and VIII fuel high demand for State board textbooks

February 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government’s decision to hold public exams for Classes V and VIII, coupled with a crackdown on State board affiliated schools illegally running Central syllabus schools, has led to the indent for State board textbooks shooting up significantly.

Compared to the previous year, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) has got 1.09 crore additional indent for textbooks from private schools.

This year, the KTBS got an indent for 2.5 crore textbooks, out of a total of 6.37 crore textbooks that includes a wide catalogue of 499 titles. Last year, KTBS had got an indent for 1.41 crore textbooks from private schools out of a total of 5.65 crore textbooks.

There are around 17,710 private State board affiliated schools in Karnataka. However, several of them have been found to be teaching the Central syllabus illegally and they have been distributing NCERT textbooks.

The State government’s decision to hold public exams for Classes V and VIII has now forced these schools to make course corrections and start teaching State board textbooks.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee, led by Block Education Officers (BEO) in every taluk, also conducted a survey of schools across Karnataka and served notices to 700 of them for holding State board affiliation, but teaching the Central syllabus.

The KTBS closed the indent for textbooks in December 2022 itself to ensure an early supply of textbooks. However, following several requests the indent was opened again and the society registered a huge jump in the indent compared to the previous year.

“This year we have decided to supply textbooks to schoolchildren early. This year we got 4.32 crore textbooks indent for free distribution and 2.05 crore for sale. A total of 25% of textbooks already been processed and sent to the districts. By this month end hopefully 50% of the indent will reach the districts,” said Vishal R., Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction.