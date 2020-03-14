Bengaluru

Public can now check patients’ movement history

The Health and Family Welfare Department has released the movement history of six patients who have been tested positive in Karnataka for the benefit of the public. Those who have visited any of the places have been asked to call 104 to give more details of the date and time of the visit.

Contact tracing

This will help making contact tracing more effective, said officials.

The media bulletin states that they have decided to put the movement history in public domain. “The tracing of high-risk and low-risk contacts for COVID-19 positive cases is extremely crucial,” the bulletin said.

Status

As of Friday evening, five people are being treated for COVID-19 and 32 people have been isolated in designated hospitals.

