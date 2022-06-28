Pub on Church Street in Bengaluru booked for selling liquor to minors

The Hindu Bureau June 28, 2022 11:16 IST

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials rushed to Church Street Social in Bengaluru where they found a boy and girl, both 19, consuming liquor

A file photo of Church Street Social in Bengaluru

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials rushed to Church Street Social in Bengaluru where they found a boy and girl, both 19, consuming liquor

Officials of Central Crime Branch booked the owner, manager and bartenders of Social Bar and Restaurant on Church Street in Bengaluru for serving liquor to minors on June 24. Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by Inspector Hajaresh Killedar rushed to the bar & restaurant. They found a boy and girl, both 19, consuming liquor. In a complaint to the Cubbon Park police, Inspector Hajaresh Killedar said that the bar & restaurant had violated the excise rule of not selling liquor to people below the age of 21. Based on the complaint, police have booked the owner of the bar, the manager and two bartenders under various sections of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and Karnataka Police Act, 1963. Bengaluru offers an alternative to pub hopping: BooksHopping Bengaluru continued its enduring affair with books and book shops with an event that gave readers an opportunity to meet authors to discuss their books and stories, and about the world of book shops. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar



Our code of editorial values