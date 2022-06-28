Pub on Church Street in Bengaluru booked for selling liquor to minors
Based on a tip-off, a team of officials rushed to Church Street Social in Bengaluru where they found a boy and girl, both 19, consuming liquor
Officials of Central Crime Branch booked the owner, manager and bartenders of Social Bar and Restaurant on Church Street in Bengaluru for serving liquor to minors on June 24.
Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by Inspector Hajaresh Killedar rushed to the bar & restaurant. They found a boy and girl, both 19, consuming liquor.
In a complaint to the Cubbon Park police, Inspector Hajaresh Killedar said that the bar & restaurant had violated the excise rule of not selling liquor to people below the age of 21.
Based on the complaint, police have booked the owner of the bar, the manager and two bartenders under various sections of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and Karnataka Police Act, 1963.
Bengaluru offers an alternative to pub hopping: BooksHopping
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.