Pub employee caught videographing woman

An alert customer caught an employee of a well-known pub in Ashok Nagar allegedly attempting to take a video of a woman who was using the washroom on Friday night.

The accused, Babunath who hails from Odisha and works at Arbor Brewing Company, has been charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (Word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and remanded into judicial custody.

“The complainant, who works in a private firm, had gone to the pub along with her friends on Friday night. Around 11.30 a.m., she went to the washroom and found Babunath trying record a video on his mobile phone while another woman was using the facilities,” said a police officer.

When the woman shouted out, Babunath ran out of the bathroom. The victim followed the accused and raised a complaint with the manager. She identified the accused who was wearing the uniform of the pub and demanded that the management hand over the CCTV footage.

When they allegedly refused, she filed a complaint with the police on Monday. In her statement, she said that the management tried to downplay the incident and did not cooperate with her.

Based on the complaint, the police summoned the manager who came along with Babunath and handed him over to the police. The police have seized his mobile phone for further investigation.