PU student stabbed to death in Kolar

November 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 17-year-old pre-university student was stabbed to death by a group of boys over a trivial row at Chamanahalli in Kolar on Friday. The deceased was identified as Karthik Singh.

According to the police, he had not been to college on Friday and stayed at home complaining of an upset stomach, and later in the evening ventured out to meet his friends.

When he did not return home, his parents tried to reach him on his mobile but it was switched off. The parents started searching for him and they received information that he was found dead near a school campus on a residential lane, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police began a probe and found a video where a group of boys tortured and stripped him, before stabbing him on the school campus.

The video taken by one of the accused was shared on some WhatsApp groups. The police suspect that the assailants had a fight with Karthik over a trivial row and later called him out of his house to take revenge, meeting him on the school campus. The police suspect the victim was trying to flee and dropped dead in the residential lane.

The police said they had leads on the accused, most of them minor boys, and were on the lookout for them.

