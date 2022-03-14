PU student found dead

March 14, 2022 22:42 IST

Bengaluru

A 17-year-old PU student allegedly ended his life in Konanakunte where he had gone to visit his cousin in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjan R., a native of Kollegal who was staying in a relative‘s house in Thyagarajanagar and pursuing II PU commerce in a private college.

According to the police, Anjan visited his cousin and they had dinner and went to sleep. Around 3 a.m., he woke up and went to 23rd floor of the building and sent a video message to his family and friends before jumping off the building. The police said he did not give any specific reason for taking the extreme step.

The security guard who heard a thud rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Initial probe revealed that Anjan was a meritorious student in the first year, but his performance had deteriorated in the second year and he was not attending classes or taking tests. The police are questioning his friends and classmates.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)