PU results out: More students score centum in Mathematics  

The number of students who scored centum in English were the least

Although no one secured a total out-of-out score (600/600) this year in the II PU exams, thousands of students secured centum marks in different subjects across Karnataka.

Many students seemed to have done well in Mathematics as a whopping 14,210 students secured 100 out of 100 in the subject, while 401 students secured the same in Basic Mathematics paper. Computer science (which is common amongst both science and commerce combination) had 4,868 scoring 100, while Accountancy (3460) and Chemistry (2917) were some of the other subjects under which a higher number of students scored full marks.

In languages

Most trends in terms of centum were quite predictable. Among languages, out of out marks were mostly obtained by students who have chosen Sanskrit (1119). This was followed by Kannada and Hindi where 563 students and 124 students, respectively, achieved centum. As many as 18 optional Kannada students also added a hundred to their marks sheets this year.

Interestingly, the number of students who scored 100 in French is more (32) than those who did in English (2 ). English is also the subject under which least number of people scored hundred.

In commerce stream

Under commerce stream, Business Studies have had 2,837 toppers from across the State while statistics has had 2,266 top performers. Considered in both commerce and arts combinations, 1472 students have secured full marks Economics. Biology (2106), Education (658) and Geography (587) are some of the other subjects which had many centum scorers this year.