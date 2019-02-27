PU exams: One paper, one language

From this year onwards, students will have to write the second pre-university examination in the medium they have registered.

At a media conference on Wednesday, S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, said, “Kannada medium students can write English words in brackets to explain some concepts, but they will have to answer all answers in Kannada and vice versa.”

Until last year, many students would answer questions in a single paper in different languages — for example one answer in English and another in Kannada. This will no longer be accepted.

This year, as many as 6.73 lakh candidates are appearing for the second year pre-university examination in 1,013 examination centres across the State. According to the department, there are 12,100 lesser students writing the examination compared to the previous year.

Alert us, says department

According to the new rules, students can be penalised and put behind bars if they are found to have any content of the question paper. Mr. Umashankar said, “If students receive questions in any form — either handwritten or typed, they should inform the department or report to the jurisdictional police.”

Leak kingpin keeps officials on their toes

Officials are jittery as Shivakumar, the kingpin of the March 2016 pre-university examination paper leak, is out on bail. The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has had several meetings with the Home Department and asked them to take several people under preventive custody as the examination begins on Friday.