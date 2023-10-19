PU dropout involved in robbing pharmacies arrested

October 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Vidyaranyapura police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man allegedly involved in over 13 robberies targetting pharmacies in and around the city in the last one year.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Samiuddin, a resident of JC Nagar, was addicted to alcohol and drugs. In order to arrange money for his vices, the accused started targeting pharmacies and approached the salesmen as a customer when they were alone and stole cash at knife point.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused attempted to rob a pharmacy chain on Singapura Main Road and escaped as soon as the victim, Harikumar, raised the alarm.

Based on a complaint, Vidyaranyapura police Inspector Shivaswamy C.B. tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The police said the accused had confessed to 13 robberies in and around the city so far. The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

