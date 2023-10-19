HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PU dropout involved in robbing pharmacies arrested

October 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidyaranyapura police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man allegedly involved in over 13 robberies targetting pharmacies in and around the city in the last one year.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Samiuddin, a resident of JC Nagar, was addicted to alcohol and drugs. In order to arrange money for his vices, the accused started targeting pharmacies and approached the salesmen as a customer when they were alone and stole cash at knife point.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused attempted to rob a pharmacy chain on Singapura Main Road and escaped as soon as the victim, Harikumar, raised the alarm.

Based on a complaint, Vidyaranyapura police Inspector Shivaswamy C.B. tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The police said the accused had confessed to 13 robberies in and around the city so far. The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.