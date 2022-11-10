PU dropout arrested for stealing cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yeshwanthpur police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old PU college dropout for allegedly stealing expensive cameras for his business venture.

The accused Prajwal, on November 8, booked a expensive camera lens and two pairs of ear pods of a reputed brand online with a cash-on-delivery option. Suresh K., inspector, Yeshwanthpur police, who cracked the case, said Prajwal deliberately mentioned a wrong address at Ambedkarnagar in Yeshwanthpur and gave the contact number after stealing a SIM.

When the delivery executive could not locate the address and called Prajwal on the number, he came to collect the delivery and escaped without payment after diverting his attention.

Based on a complaint, the police gathered CCTV footage from in and around the area and managed to get the bike registration number of Prajwal, which he used to speed away. After getting the residential address of the bike, the police arrested him.

The police said Prajwal confessed that he wanted to earn money by making reels and short clips uploaded on social media. As he needed professional cameras for the project, he started stealing. Prajwal also confessed that he had stolen two cameras earlier, said the police.

Posing as a guest from the groom’s side, Prajwal attended a wedding function and befriended the photographer and moved around with him for some time. When the photographer was having lunch, he stole his camera and escaped. Using similar modus operandi, he had stolen another camera from a photographer at another wedding, Mr. Suresh said.

Based on his information, the police recovered two cameras, lenses and two pairs of ear pods totally worth ₹3.2 lakh from him.