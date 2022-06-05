PU admissions in many colleges closed even before results of Central board exams

A notice board on admissions displayed at Sri Kumaran Children’s Home in Bengaluru.

This has created panic among students and parents

Even before Class X students of Central board schools, like those affliated to CBSE and ICSE, get their exam results, many private PU colleges have closed I PU admissions, breaking the rules of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE).

Many private colleges announced on their notice boards that admission have been closed, creating panic among students and parents.

Chirag (name changed) told The Hindu, “I am a CBSE school student and am waiting for the Class X results. Along with the students who passed the SSLC exam, a popular college allowed us to submit the application for I PU. Now they have closed the admission and are saying that there is no vacancy, even before the Central board schools’ results have come. We tried to contact the DPUE and there was no response from the officers. My parents and I are really scared about getting an admission in a good college”.

What do the rules says? As the Class X results of Central board exams are usually late every year and keeping in mind the interest of students, the DPUE has made some rules in the PU college seat matrix, according to which, each college, including government, aided, and private PU colleges, must reserve 5% of the seats for CBSE, ICSE, and other Central board school students.

But most private PU colleges have completed the online and offline application process and already announced the first eligibility list on the basis of the pass percentage in the SSLC exam and have started admission. Some colleges have also completed the admission process and announced that admissions are closed.

Similar is the case with polytechnics which offer various technical three-year diploma courses.

The Department of Technical Education has already released the eligibility list for 14,507 students for five major courses, like Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering and June 8 is the last date of admission.

For the rest of the courses, the department is taking admissions on the basis of ‘first-come, first-serve’.

Natesh, principal of MES PU Arts, Commerce and Science College, Malleswaram, said, “Ours is a government aided college. According the rules of the PU Department, we reserved 5% seats for Central board school students. After their results are announced, we will admit students based on merit”.

DPUE officials were not available for comment.