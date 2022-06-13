PU admissions: Commerce dethroned as demand for Science picks up

As colleges begin to reopen, after a period of Commerce being the preferred choice of students, this year’s Pre University College (PUC) admissions show that Science courses are back in demand. At many private PU colleges in the city, admissions have filled up almost 80–90% for Science courses, while Commerce seats are still open.

In both Science and Commerce combinations, Computer Science is the most sought after subject, according to college managements. The classic Science combination of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology (PCMB) is also much in demand.

“We are done with 90% of our admissions at our main and composite colleges. From what we have seen, there is a sudden demand spurt for the combination of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science (PCMC). I do not exactly know the reasons, but this year, Commerce courses are not as much in demand as they were in the last three years,” said Wooday P. Krishna, general secretary of Seshadripuram Educational Trust.

In Commerce colleges, while Computer Science is the first preference, Statistics is next on the list. “We are getting a lot of enquiries for Computer Science, Economics, Business Administration, and Accounting (CEBA) combination. We do not offer Computer Science at our college, so the students’ next demand is for Statistics,” Natesh H.E., Principal, MES PU College, Malleshwaram told The Hindu.

The demand for Humanities has gone down further, lower than previous years, even at colleges which are well known for the courses. “We are getting most of our enquiries for Science, with the combination of PCMB, and Commerce also doing well. Usually, we used to have two sections for Humanities – one for Political Science and the other for Psychology. This time, the strength for both combinations is so less that there will mostly be only one section,” said an admissions officer at NMKRV PU College in Jayanagar.

Another private college, well known for Humanities, in Koramangala also said that most enquiries for admissions have only been for Science.

Why the demand for science?

Experts cite two reasons for the sudden spurt in demand for Science courses at PU colleges: “liberal evaluation” for Class X exams evident in the results, and new emerging arenas — Data Science — and an increase in Pharma and medical-centric jobs post COVID-19.

“Many students have gotten 80–95% in their SSLC exam this year. Naturally, the students think that they can avail themselves of Science courses which usually have a higher cut-off percentage,” said Ravi, Principal, Government PU College for Girls, Malleswaram. “Coming to Computer Science, it’s more of a herd mentality, especially now since there is a lot of demand for data and tech in the scientific sector,” he added.

Another principal at a private college said, “There is more scope for research and development, data-related jobs and pure Science research in the post COVID-19 world. A lot of students have been inspired to take up medical/paramedical jobs. Maybe that is why the demand for Science has risen again”.

Dealing with pandemic-hit batches of students

Private and government college managements expressed the need to give more attention to the new batch of students.

After getting used to sitting before screens in the comfort of their homes for two years, students should now get used to one hour classes at colleges, unlike the 40 minute periods at schools. “At many high schools, there are no labs or practical classes. Hence, in the first week, we will not have any practical classes to not make things difficult. After a week or two, we will introduce lab sessions,” Mr. Natesh said.

Mr. Krishna added that they are unsure of the grasping and other capabilities of students due to the problems in the last two years. “We cannot really go by the marks they have gotten. Only when they come to college will we be able to assess their potential. This is the one batch that requires more attention than usual,” he said.