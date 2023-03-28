PSI recruitment scam: Suspended Police SI arrested

March 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

A suspended Sub-Inspector of police, allegedly involved in PSI recruitment scam and was on the run for the last 10 months, was finally pinned down by the CID officials. He was intercepted and arrested while travelling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), on Monday, March 27 evening.

The accused Naveen Prasad, 42, worked as PSI (crime) worked as mediator and facilitated ₹85 lakh transactions from a PSI aspirant to the prime accused.

He was on the run ever since the scam broke out and a team of officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police B.K. Shekhar was formed to nab the accused. Police say since Naveen knew the technique of crime investigations, used to hoodwink the police officials in the nick of time.

The police have also approached the Court, which announced him as the proclaimed offender. A non-bailable warrant was against him and his properties were confiscated.

Police said that Naveen managed to stay away from his family and used to move in a car in neighboring States. The accused used to operate from different phone numbers. To conceal his identity, he also grew a beard. Based on credible information that the accused is travelling in a Telangana registered car, a team of police intercepted his car on the Outer Ring Road (Outer Ring Road) and arrested him. The accused has been produced before the court and taken into custody for ten days.