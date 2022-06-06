PSI recruitment scam: CID files three more FIRs

Continuing the investigation into the PSI recruitment scam, CID officials on Sunday filed three more FIRs against candidates who allegedly cleared the exam through the OMR scam.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivakumar S., who is leading the investigation, in his complaint to the Ramamurthynagar police station, said that the accused Harish H.B., along with others, had attended the written exam held in Kasturinagar in October 2021. He filled only key answers in the OMR sheet and left the other answers blank.

The OMR sheet was later filled by middlemen and other accused who are presently the scanner, he said .

The CID officials collected a copy of the OMR and sent it to FSL along with the original OMR sheet for verification. The result confirmed that the answers in the OMR sheet were filled at a different time using a different pen.

Based on the results, the officials registered a case of cheating and forgery against Harish, Darshan Gowda, and Mohan Kumar.