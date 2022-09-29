PSI recruitment scam: CID files chargesheet against ADGP Amrit Paul

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 21:20 IST

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the PSI recruitment scam, filed an additional chargesheet against Amrit Paul, Additional Director-General of Police (recruitment division), alleging he received over ₹1 crore from candidates to help them clear the exam.

The chargesheet, containing 1,406 pages with 78 documents and 38 statements of witnesses, highlights his role in the scam, conspiracy to carry it out, and collection of money from aspirants of posts of sub-inspectors through his staff and also through one of his neighbours, residing in Sahakar Nagar.

Investigation by the CID revealed that the accused, who had allegedly received a cut of ₹1.35 crore from candidates, had given the money to his neighbour Shambhulinga Swamy. The CID had seized ₹41 lakh from him and recorded his statement which will be used against the accused.

Paul allegedly allowed his junior DySP Shanthakumar and his team to tamper with the OMR sheets of the candidates who paid him, after disconnecting the CCTV cameras at the strong room.

The CID officials have recorded the statement of the staff of the recruitment cell and are also awaiting a FSL report about the mobile phone data and other documents seized during the search at Paul’s residence.

