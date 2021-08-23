PSI in the dock for threatening advocates to withdraw complaint

Bengaluru

A woman sub-inspector of police was booked for allegedly threatening two advocates to withdraw their complaint against a motorist who knocked down two people on a two-wheeler near Byappanahalli metro station on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint filed by Ranganath A.P., president of the Advocates Association in Bengaluru, the Halasuru Gate police charged the the PSI and the driver of the car under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on Thursday.

Mr. Ranghnath filed a complaint on behalf of the victims who are members of the association. In his statement he said the victims, both advocates, were riding on a scooter near Byappanahalli metro station when they were knocked down by a speeding car.

The duo sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital while a relative filed a complaint with the J.B. Nagar traffic police. However, the two advocates started getting calls from a woman identifying herself as a PSI, who told them to withdraw the case if they wished to avoid antagonising the police. Within minutes, the relative who had filed the complaint also got a threatening call, but this time from the driver of the car.

The matter was brought to the notice of the association, following which a complaint was filed.