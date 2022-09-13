PSI in the dock for beating up hotel employee

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 13, 2022 20:29 IST

A Police Sub-Inspector attached to J.J. Nagar station is in the dock for allegedly assaulting a hotel employee over a trivial row on Saturday night.

The victim Syed Bilal, working in Sangam House of Kababs in J.J. Nagar, was standing outside the hotel when PSI Lokesh and his staff came and started beating him up for not closing on time. Bilal was trying to reason and objected to the assault, which enraged Lokesh to attack him further, said the complaint.

Bilal was taken to the hospital and a medico-legal case was registered.

The assault was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the hotel and it has been doing the rounds on social media.

Taking note of the incident, City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy ordered an inquiry into the incident.

