PSI exam scam accused involved in another scandal

Rudragowda Patil, prime accused in the PSI exam scam, is also accused in the PWD Assistant Engineer recruitment exam scam reported in December last year.

Patil is 17th accused in the case and the police have arrested 16 others, including candidates and the chief of exam centre so far.

Patil’s name came to light when one of the candidates arrested for using Bluetooth device revealed the name of Patil, stating that many candidates had approached him for key answers. Though the police stumbled upon Patil’s name in the initial stages of investigation, they did not pursue the lead. With the fresh revelations, the A.P. Nagar police, based on the directions of the city Police Commissioner, intensified the probe to charge Patil .

On Tuesday, a team of police went to Kalabuargi and brought him to the city under body warrant. He was produced before the court and taken into custody for further investigations.