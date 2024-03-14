ADVERTISEMENT

PSI arrested for blackmail and harassing female colleague

March 14, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandra Layout police on Thursday arrested a police sub-inspector for blackmailing a female colleague with private pictures and assaulting her after she tried to avoid him for his rude behaviour.

According to the police, the accused Sanjay Kumar, working with the Karnataka Industrial Security Force, befriended the victim and borrowed money on the pretext of attending a competitive exam.

The accused later proposed to marry the victim, became close and even recorded private pictures and videos. Using them he started blackmailing the victim and demanded more money. The victim later realised that the accused was addicted to online gambling and also alcohol. Enraged by this, the accused started threatening her that he would end his life and later blackmailed her with the private photos and videos. The accused even allegedly barged into her house and assaulted her.

Unable to bear the torture, the victim filed a complaint based on which the accused was arrested for assault, blackmail, and criminal intimidation. He has been remanded in judicial custody, a police officer said.

