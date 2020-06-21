PSEs have offered a safe investment option

Public sector enterprises (PSEs) were established in India in the 1950s and 1960s as engines of national growth. Defence public sector undertakings or DPSUs were set up to meet the strategic equipment needs of the defence forces. While the DPSUs have relentlessly worked towards the goal of self-reliance in defence, they, along with other sister PSEs, have made rich contribution to the economic and social development of the country.

PSEs have offered the government a safe investment option even during times of economic downturn. They not only contributed in terms of GDP growth and the development of core sectors, but also laid the foundation for the growth of other sectors.

The PSEs were tasked with the responsibility of creating an industrial base in India, reducing regional imbalances, generating employment and achieving goals of social and economic justice. Even now, they continue to play a significant role in driving investment in infrastructure, moderating prices in some sectors, countering cyclical downturns and furthering geo-political interests.

Over the decades, PSEs have built vast infrastructure, skilled manpower and knowledge base that have helped them to grow steadily and adapt. However, the industry is still unable to cater to India’s massive defence requirements. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are unwilling to share critical technology even while they show much interest in the sale of their products.

PSEs focus on value addition through indigenous technology development and cost reduction through import substitution, which in turn, help them face increasing global competition.

It’s a matter of pride that much of this effort is happening in Bengaluru, which has been home to some of the leading PSEs and technology giants of India.

Soon after Independence, the forefathers of the country established in Bengaluru Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd. , BEML, ITI, and HMT.

They also located the Department of Space and its arm, the Indian Space Research Organisation, in India’s Silicon Valley.

India is one of the largest defence markets in the world and imports around 65% of its total requirements. The Union government is putting all efforts to reverse this trend and build a strong, self-reliant domestic industry with substantial participation from the private sector.

The present government’s defence policies have exposed DPSUs to increasing competition.

DPSUs see this as an opportunity to expand their horizons. The PSEs are rallying behind the government to give a push to initiatives like Make in India and Strategic Partnership Model.

Indian defence PSUs are increasingly looking at start-ups for small, low-cost military grade innovations to minimise imports and achieve self-reliance and indigenisation. Start-ups in defence electronics and aerospace are trained and encouraged to ensure stringent quality and reliability standards and upgrade constantly to stay in the race. BEL has identified many areas for procurement and collaboration with start-ups.

BEL is offering its test facilities to start-ups, which are expected to be engaged in the development, deployment or commercialisation of innovative new products, processes or services driven by technology or intellectual property.

As much as 90% of India’s defence manufacturing output comes from DPSUs and ordnance factories. Defence R&D is primarily driven by the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation apart from DPSUs.

BEL, for instance, has been annually investing around 9% of its turnover in R&D. About 85% of the company’s turnover accrues from indigenously developed products. It is also collaborating with technology companies, start-ups, academia, domain experts, etc, to develop new technology modules.

(M.V. Gowtama is the Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Electronics Ltd.)