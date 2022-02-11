PRR project: Farmers demand fair compensation for land

To build the road, BDA requires over 2,600 acres of land

The State Government will have an uphill task acquiring land for the ambitious 72-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) that will connect Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road. Two days after the Karnataka Cabinet gave its approval to float a global tender for the project, farmers held a protest on Friday demanding fair compensation for their land. Protesters blocked the road near the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office after which they interacted with the managing director, Rajesh Gowda and the chairman, S.R. Vishwanath.

“The land acquisition for the PRR project has been pending for 17 years. There are reports that as per the recent Supreme Court order, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 does not apply to acquire our land for the PRR project. This has made us more anxious,” said Raghu, a farmer.

The farmers demanded clarity from the BDA, but said they did not get clear answers from them. “The BDA maintained that they have not received full details about the recent Cabinet decision,” Mr. Raghu added. Farmers have also demanded that the land be acquired in a time-bound manner.

As per the plan, to build the road, which will be 100 metres wide, the BDA requires over 2,600 acres of land. In 2005, BDA had issued notifications for 1,800 acres of land.

“BDA has been maintaining that the project cost is ₹21,000 crore, including land acquisition. However, after the recent Cabinet meeting, the State Government said that the land acquisition component is ₹5,000 crore. This has us worried. Farmers have also decided to make an appeal before the Supreme Court regarding compensation,” said Suresh, another farmer.

BDA Chairman Mr Vishwanth maintained that the interest of farmers will be protected while deciding the compensation. “We will discuss the issues with the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary on the recent Supreme Court order and parameters needed for giving compensation. We are yet to get full details on deliberations that happened in the Cabinet.” he said.

When asked about when the BDA will float the tender for the project, he said that a high-level meeting headed by the Chief Secretary discussed various aspects related to the project. “Prior to floating the tender, there is a need to get clearance from pollution control board, green signal from the forest department and others. We are likely to float the global tender in two to three months.”