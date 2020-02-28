PRR: Govt. seeks a week’s time to resolve compensation issue

28 February 2020 23:58 IST

The State government is expected to clear all issues pertaining to compensation for acquisition of land for the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project in a week’s time.

Farmers have been demanding a fair compensation for 1,810 acres of their land that has been earmarked for the PRR project and are staging a dharna outside the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday chaired a meeting with officials and farmers to hear their issues. He said the compensation issue would be finalised after discussions with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

More than 15 years ago, nearly 4,000 landowners across 67 villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru were told by the government that they had to part with their land to relieve traffic congestion through this 65.5-km road. The farmers are against the 2013 agreement. Government agencies are yet to commence land acquisition as land losers are demanding a higher package.

In a press note, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, said the farmers would continue the protest at the BDA office since the government has sought one more week’s time to announce the compensation package.