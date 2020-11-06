Provision store robbed at gunpoint

06 November 2020 07:20 IST

The culprits stabbed the owner

Two armed men robbed a provision store at gunpoint on the outskirts of the city and stabbed the owner when he tried to stop them. The incident took place at Nelamangala on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Store owner Rudresh, 41, a resident of Adepete, said that the men asked for a packet of cigarettes. “As he bent down to get a pack from a shelf, they threatened him with a country-made pistol. Rudresh threw a gunny bag at the accused and tried to shout for help,” said a police officer.

In retaliation, one of the men took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck before making away with cash from the counter. The duo sped away on their motorcycle before residents and passers-by could help.

Rudresh, who is being treated in a private hospital, told the Nelamangala police said that the men spoke in Kannada and were carrying two knives as well.

“The incident was caught on CCTV camera. We have analysed the footage and identified the vehicle used by the robbers. Efforts are on to nab them,” the police officer added.