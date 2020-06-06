Provident Housing now sells plots online

Bengaluru

06 June 2020 19:21 IST

A real estate project has been launched on an e-platform for the first time in the country

Provident Housing Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Puravankara Limited, on Saturday launched India’s first e-platform for the real estate sector. The brand did an end-to-end online launch, allowing its customers to book their dream homes on a real-time basis.

The real estate sector is set to give a special thrust to digitisation. Provident Housing recently launched its online booking platform, BookMyHome, which enables seamless and transparent transactions by providing all the necessary information required by the customer to make an informed purchase. The portal showcases details of each project, said a company release.

In a first of its kind virtual launch of Woodfield, customers can book their dream home at the click of the mouse. The end-to-end online property launch has EOI booking to plot allotment, everything being done on a real-time basis with no manual intervention.

Located in Bommasandra, Electronics City, Provident Woodfield is the first plotted development project by Provident Housing, which is poised to redefine the way plots are identified, developed, and sustained. The project is spread over 20 acres.

By launching the project online, Provident Housing Limited has also made it convenient for the buyer to access these projects with the ease of clicks from anywhere in the world, without having to compromise their health and safety, said the company release.