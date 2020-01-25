Protests saved our national honour: Rajmohan Gandhi

Historian and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajmohan Gandhi, hailed the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) – National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests, which he said saved “our national honour".

On the eve of Republic Day, he spoke of how during the Independence struggle nationalism and secularism were synonymous unlike the narrow definition and notion of nationalism of today which is exclusive.

Addressing the audience at a lecture titled ‘Indian Nationalism and its Current Challenges' at the Indian Institute of Science on Saturday, he said, "The inspirer of today in India are the women protesting in Shaheen Bagh and not political figures, historians or scholars." He called upon citizens across the country to hold and encourage more Shaheen Baghs,

He added that anti-CAA-NRC sentiment was high even among BJP supporters. "Truth has a few friends even in the BJP and the RSS, but they are silent. We must proceed with conviction. This idea of religious test of citizenship is so aberrant that we want everybody to come out against it. How can we accept this?”

He expressed happiness over Chandra Bose, BJP leader and grandnephew of Subhash Chandra Bose, for coming out and saying that dividing the country along religious lines is against the ideas and ideals of Netaji.

He hailed the role of south India in the protests. “Federalism is an important aspect of nationalism. If nationalism crushes federalism, then it is not federalism. India is too large and too diverse a country to be ruled from one place and person," he added.